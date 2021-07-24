iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 30th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

TSE CVD opened at C$18.77 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.70.

