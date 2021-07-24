iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 9.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.