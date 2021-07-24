iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $280,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $103.34 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.37.

