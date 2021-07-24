iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 12,671,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,673. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54.

