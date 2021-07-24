iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $257,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69.

