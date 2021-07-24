iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 78,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,988,759 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,500 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 204,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

