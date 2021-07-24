iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.12. 1,604,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $196.49 and a 52 week high of $284.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

