iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.