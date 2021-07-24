iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

