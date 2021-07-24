ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

