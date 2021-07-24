IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

