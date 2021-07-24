J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $145.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

