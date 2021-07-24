Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,233,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000.

Shares of SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

