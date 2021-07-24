Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,544 ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.47% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $83.67 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71.

