Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.