Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

