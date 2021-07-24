Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $55.96.

