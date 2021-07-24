Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

