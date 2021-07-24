Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 197,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

