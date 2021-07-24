Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

