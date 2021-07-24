Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $457,536.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,431,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,426 shares of company stock worth $6,439,866. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

