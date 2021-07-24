Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,832 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

