Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 129,042 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

