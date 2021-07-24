JD Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

JD Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,873 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $875,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

