JD Financial Services Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JD Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.