JD Financial Services Inc. Invests $9.32 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 306,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 315,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000.

IDLV opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

