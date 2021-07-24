Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €39.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

FRE stock opened at €45.78 ($53.85) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.69.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

