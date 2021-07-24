Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barratt Developments in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

