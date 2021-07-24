Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

