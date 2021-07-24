JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

