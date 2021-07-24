JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GH Research stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
About GH Research
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.