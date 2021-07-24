JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,279.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

