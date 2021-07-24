JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.69.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 325,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.