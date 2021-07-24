JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $101.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

First Solar stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

