JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of PAC opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.