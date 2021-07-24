JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 633.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 90,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50.

