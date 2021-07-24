JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $330,000 Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Savara worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

