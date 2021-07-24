JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $89.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

