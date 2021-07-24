JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

