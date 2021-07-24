JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 93.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 423.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 503,156 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,041,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,286 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01.

