Jupai (NYSE:JP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.44. Jupai shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 87,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jupai by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

