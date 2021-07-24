JustBet Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $498.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.33 or 1.00113140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

