Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KALU. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.