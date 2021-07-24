Karora Resources Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Karora Resources stock opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$516.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

