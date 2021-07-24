Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. 486,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

