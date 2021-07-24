Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $48.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.93.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.