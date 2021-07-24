KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

