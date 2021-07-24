KeyCorp Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $145.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

HRI opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Herc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

