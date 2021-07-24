KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

