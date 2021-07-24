KickToken [new] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.73 or 0.00835995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,759,726 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

